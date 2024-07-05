Maximum temperature three notches below normal in Delhi, heavy rain forecast

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi was three notches below normal at 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The Safdarjang observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 0.6 mm of rain. The observatories at Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 0.6 mm and 2.7 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The relative humidity oscillated between 73 per cent and 91 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department's (MD) weather bulletin.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall during the next four to five days.

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, six days earlier than the normal date of July 8, according to the weather agency.