Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana and Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab as cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the region.

According to the Met department here, Hisar in Haryana recorded a maximum of 12.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 13.2 degrees, Karnal 15 degrees, Narnaul 13.5 degrees, Rohtak 12.8 degrees, while Sirsa also reeled under biting chill at a high of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab witnessed biting cold during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius. Ferozepur recorded a high of 15.7 degrees, Ludhiana 15.4 degrees, Bathinda 14.8 degrees, while Patiala recorded a high of 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced the cold weather conditions recording a high of 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, biting cold also swept many places, including Chandigarh, during the previous night.

The minimum temperature in Haryana's Narnaul settled at 4.5 degrees, Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.5 degrees, Hisar 7.7 degrees, Karnal 6.5 degrees, while Rohtak recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. Bathinda in Punjab reeled under biting cold at a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a low of 5 degrees, Amritsar 5.1 degrees, Ludhiana 7.6 degrees, Patiala 7 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN MNK MNK