May 5 to be officially declared as Traders’ Day in TN: CM Stalin

Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that May 5, being observed as Traders' Day annually by the members of the Tamil Nadu Traders' Associations, will soon be declared officially as Traders’ Day in the state.

Speaking at the 42nd annual meeting of the Traders’ Association in suburban Maduranthakam on Monday, the chief minister said orders would soon be issued to declare May 5 as Traders’ Day.

Announcing a slew of measures for the traders, he said the welfare assistance for those registered with the Traders' Welfare Board and were permanent members will be increased from the present Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The period for free membership will be extended for another 6 months, he said.

While appealing to the members to name their shops in Tamil, Stalin said businesses under 500 square feet, excluding sale of food products, will be issued licenses based on self-certification. Steering Committees will be set up to resolve the problems with the shops and commercial premises in the municipal corporation, and name boards not exceeding 9 square meters will not be charged, he said.

A new website will be created for traders and small traders in Chennai and other municipalities. Three year extension of the government order allowing shops to remain open round the clock in Tamil Nadu will be issued.