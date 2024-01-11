May go to Ram temple event if there is a chance, says Palaniswami; cites leg pain as possible hurdle

Salem, Jan 11 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he may take part in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22, if there is a chance.

When asked if he would participate in the event, Palaniswami, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, told reporters here, "If there is an opportunity, I will participate. There is some pain in the leg; there is some difficulty." A decision would, however, be taken later, he added.

The former chief minister, who was recently invited to the event by the organisers, said anyone is free to take part in the Ram temple event. The AIADMK is a party that transcends barriers of caste and religion and "whoever desires may go to the Ram temple" and take part in the event on January 22.

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK had last year severed its ties with the BJP, and Palaniswami has repeatedly asserted that his party would not join hands with the saffron party in the 2026 assembly polls either. PTI VGN ANE