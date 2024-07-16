May god throw light on Mamata's path: Bengal Guv on HC order

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's interim order restraining West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against him.

Bose said that he would pray to the Almighty to throw light on Banerjee's path.

"Truth will triumph. I pray to God to throw light on the path of Mamata Banerjee. This is a God-sent for me. I would like to dedicate myself to the service of the people of Bengal," he told PTI.

Bose had filed a defamation suit against Banerjee, two newly-elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar and party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Speaking on an imbroglio over oath-taking of the two new MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which the governor moved the defamation suit before the high court.

The governor also prayed for an interim order restraining them from making any further comment in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

A row had triggered over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs last month, as they wanted to be taken oath in the assembly, while the governor was in favour of holding it in Raj Bhavan. PTI SCH NN