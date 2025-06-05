May rains bring relief to Marathwada; water storage capacity in 11 dams at 35.53 pc, up by 22.37 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) Water storage in 11 major projects in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has gone up to 35.53 per cent of capacity due to heavy rains in May, which is 22.37 per cent more than the level at the same time last year, officials said on Thursday.

The 11 projects now have 1780.42 million cubic metres (MCM) water, which is 35.53 percent of the total storage capacity, an official said, adding Marathwada region received 180.7 millimetres of rainfall in 16 days in May.

"Jayakwadi dam, which supplies water for agriculture, domestic and industrial use in Jaln and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, now has 639.33 MCM water. This is 29.45 percent of the overall dam capacity. This storage was 4.15 percent on the same day last year," the official said.

"Siddheshwar (Hingoli), Majalgaon (Beed), Manjara (Beed), Nimn Terna and Sina Kolegaon (Dharashiv) had zero water left in them at this time last year. The storage per cent at present stands at 23.62, 11.03, 26.22, 61.48 and 22.44, respectively," he said. PTI AW BNM