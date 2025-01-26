May this occasion strengthen efforts towards preserving ideals of Constitution: PM on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on India's Republic Day, wishing that the occasion strengthens efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity," Modi said in a post on X.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said.

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950. PTI ASK RC