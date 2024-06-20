May your commitment to India’s progress continue to guide Indians: Cong wishes Prez on birthday

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and said her innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India's progress, continues to guide all Indians.

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn-in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Congress party, we extend our warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. We wish you a long and healthy life." "May your innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India’s progress, welfare and justice, continue to guide all Indians," he said.