Mayapuri flyover goes under repair, stretch from Raja Garden to Naraina to remain close

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Traffic will remain closed on one side of the road on the Mayapuri flyover for 30 days due to repair, the Public Works Department said on Sunday.

The civic body on Sunday started the repair work on the Mayapuri flyover.

Due to the work, the stretch from Raja Garden to Naraina will remain closed for commuters for a month, it said in an advisory.

Commuters coming from Raja Garden and Punjabi Bagh and going towards Dhaula Kuan and Naraina are advised to take service road from the start of the Mayapuri flyover to go through Mayapuri Chowk Red Light, it said. PTI NIT VN VN