Mayawati accuses Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar, supporting capitalists

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and his followers while promoting the interests of capitalists.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati criticised political parties for relying on the financial support of capitalists and big businesses, and adopting a "pro-rich" and "anti-poor and anti-farmer" stance.

She referred to the financial donations received by parties in 2023-24, citing reports that revealed the BJP received the highest contributions, followed by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and the Congress.

Mayawati said, unlike other parties, the BSP is clean and free from the influence of the wealthy elite as it functions on the "hard-earned money" donated by its workers.

She said the BSP relies on grassroots support unlike the Congress, which, according to her, opposes capitalists in public but benefits from their financial contributions.

"The Congress party has double standards," Mayawati said, adding that the party acts in favour of the rich once it assumes power.

Mayawati also accused the Congress of ignoring the legacy of Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, and disrespecting him and his followers.

She claimed that the party uses Ambedkar's name for "deceptive politics" aimed at securing votes and asked people to remain cautious of such tactics. PTI CDN RHL