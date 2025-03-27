Mayawati accuses SP for using Dalit leaders for 'political gains' amid Rana Sangha row

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of using its Dalit leaders for political gains, a day after Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's house in Agra was attacked by Karni Sena members over his remarks on Rana Sanga in Parliament.

BSP supremo, in a series of posts on X, criticised SP for its political strategy.

"SP is engaging in a disgusting form of politics by pushing its Dalit leaders forward for its own political benefit, which is unfair. Dalits should remain cautious of all such tactics. The incident in Agra is extremely concerning," The former UP chief minister further warned SP against disrespecting any community for its own interests, stating, "It is not right for SP to insult any community for its selfish motives. Their approach of finding fragrance in one community and stench in another will only disturb peace and harmony in society." Following the attack on Ramji Lal Suman's residence, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violence and questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

He asserted that SP was not questioning Rana Sanga's bravery and claimed that the attack happened "because Suman is a Dalit".

Karni Sena members, who carried out the attack, have demanded an apology from both Suman and Yadav.

The Agra Police lodged an FIR against an "identified mob" on Thursday, a day after Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence here was allegedly attacked by Karni Sena members over his remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

The FIR was lodged at the Hariparwat police station against an "uncontrolled crowd of hundreds, names unknown," under the charges of rioting, attempt to murder, house trespass and robbery on a complaint from the politician's son, Ranjeet Suman.

The SP lawmaker recently said in the Rajya Sabha that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of erstwhile Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Suraj Pal Singh AMU, the chief of Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, claimed the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded that Suman and Yadav tender an apology for it.