Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav condemn damage to Constitution replica in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday condemned the damage to a replica of the Constitution placed beside the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Parbhani and appealed for calm amid tensions following the incident.

"The disrespect shown to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution in Parbhani, Maharashtra, is highly condemnable and shameful. The party is deeply saddened and concerned by this incident," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

1. महाराष्ट्र राज्य के परभणी में स्थित भारतरत्न बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा एवं संविधान का किया गया अपमान अति-निन्दनीय व शर्मनाक। इस घटना से पार्टी काफी दुःखी व चिन्तित भी है।

(1/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 12, 2024

"The state government should immediately take strict legal action against such casteist and anti-social elements, otherwise the situation could deteriorate significantly. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and order," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

The stone replica of the Constitution, located outside Parbhani railway station in front of Ambedkar's statue, was found damaged on Tuesday, triggering protests.

Amid a bandh called by Ambedkarite activists on Wednesday, a mob engaged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles, and even the district collector's office.

Forty people have been detained in connection with the incident, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the BJP-led coalition government in Maharashtra over the violence, demanding a thorough probe into the Parbhani incident.

"As soon as the BJP government, formed through fraud, came to power in Maharashtra, on whose orders did the audacity of breaking the replica of the Constitution happen? A thorough investigation should be conducted to find out," Yadav posted on X.

महाराष्ट्र में घपले से बनी भाजपा सरकार के सत्ता में आते ही संविधान की प्रतिकृति तोड़ने का दुस्साहस किसके इशारे पर हुआ है, इसकी गहरी जाँच होनी चाहिए।



इस घटना की ख़बर से पूरे देश के वंचित, शोषित, दमित समाज और संविधान को मान देनेवालों के बीच बेहद आक्रोश जन्मा है। जिस भाजपा के राज… pic.twitter.com/slw7eBv8s0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 12, 2024

He added, "The news of this incident has generated immense anger among the deprived, exploited, oppressed sections of society across the country, as well as among those who respect the Constitution." "Everyone has now understood how much respect the BJP, under whose rule the replica of the Constitution is being destroyed, truly has for the Constitution. Highly objectionable and condemnable! This insult to the Constitution: We will not tolerate it," Yadav said.