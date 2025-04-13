Mayawati gives 'one more chance' to sacked nephew Akash after public apology

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati offered "one more chance" to nephew Akash Anand to work for the party on Sunday, hours after the expelled leader issued a public apology to her.

Mayawati also said that till she is healthy and will not announce any successor.

Earlier, in a post on X, Anand said he considered her as his "one and only political guru and role model." He said he would not to let his personal relationships, especially in-laws, interfere with his commitment to the party.

1. बी.एस.पी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, यू.पी. की चार बार रही मुख्यमंत्री एवं लोकसभा व राज्यसभा की भी कई बार रही सांसद आदरणीया बहन कु. मायावती जी को मैं अपना दिल से एकमात्र राजनीतिक गुरू व आदर्श मानता हूं। आज मैं यह प्रण लेता हूं कि बहुजन समाज पार्टी के हित के लिए मैं अपने रिश्ते-नातों… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) April 13, 2025

Akash also apologised for a recent post on X that reportedly led to his expulsion from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

"I seek forgiveness for a tweet I posted a few days ago, which led to my removal from the party by Behan ji. I assure that I will not take any political decision based on advice from relatives or external advisors," he said, and sought forgiveness.

2. यही नहीं बल्कि कुछ दिनों पहले किए गए अपने ट्ववीट के लिए भी माफी मांगता हूं जिसकी वजह से आदरणीया बहन जी ने मुझे पार्टी से निकाल दिया है। और आगे से इस बात को सुनिश्चित करूंगा कि मैं अपने किसी भी राजनीतिक फैसले के लिए किसी भी नाते रिश्तेदार और सलाहकार की कोई सलाह मशविरा नहीं… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) April 13, 2025

3. और सिर्फ आदरणीय बहन जी के दिए गए दिशा-निर्देशों का ही पालन करूंगा। तथा पार्टी में अपने से बड़ों की व पुराने लोगों की भी पूरी इज्जत करूंगा और उनके अनुभवों से भी काफी कुछ सीखूंगा। 3/4 — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) April 13, 2025

4. आदरणीया बहन जी से अपील है कि वे मेरी सभी गलतियों को माफ करके मुझे पुन: पार्टी में कार्य करने का मौका दिया जाए, इसके लिए मैं सदैव उनका आभारी रहूंगा। साथ ही अब मैं आगे ऐसी कोई भी गलती नहीं करूंगा, जिससे पार्टी व आदरणीया बहन जी के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान को ठेस पहुंचे। 4/4 — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) April 13, 2025

Within hours, Mayawati in a post on X announced she had chosen to give the repentant nephew another chance into the party.

"In view of Akash Anand's four posts on X today, publicly admitting his mistakes and giving full respect to the seniors, and not giving in to his father-in-law's words and devoting his life to the BSP, it has been decided to give him one more chance.

1. श्री आकाश आनन्द द्वारा एक्स पर आज अपने चार पोस्ट में सार्वजनिक तौर पर अपनी गलतियों को मानने व सीनियर लोगों को पूरा आदर-सम्मान देने के साथ ही अपने ससुर की बातों में आगे नहीं आकर बीएसपी पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के लिए जीवन समर्पित करने के मद्देनजर इन्हें एक और मौका दिए जाने का निर्णय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2025

"By the way, I am healthy now and as long as I am healthy, like the Shri Kanshiram ji, I will continue to work for the party and the movement with full dedication and devotion. In such a situation, there is no question of announcing a successor. I am firm on my decision and will remain so," she said.

2.वैसे अभी मैं स्वस्थ्य हूँ और जब तक पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ्य रहूँगी, मान्यवर श्री कांशीराम जी की तरह, पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के लिए पूरे जी-जान व तन्मयता से समर्पित रहकर कार्य करती रहूंगी। ऐसे में मेरे उत्तराधिकारी बनाने का कोई प्रश्न ही नहीं उठता है। मैं अपने निर्णय पर अटल हूँ व रहूँगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2025

"After being expelled from the party, Akash has been continuously contacting people to apologise for all his mistakes and not to commit such mistakes in future and today he has publicly admitted his mistakes and has expressed his resolve not to give in to his father-in-law's words," she added.

3. वैसे पार्टी से निष्कासन के बाद आकाश अपनी तमाम गलतियों के लिए माफी माँगने व आगे ऐसी गलती नहीं करने को लेकर वह लोगों से लगातार सम्पर्क करता रहा है और आज उसने सार्वजनिक तौर पर अपनी गलतियों को मानते हुए अपने ससुर की बातों में अब आगे नहीं आने का संकल्प व्यक्त किया है। (3/4) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2025

Mayawati, however, said his Akash's father-in-law Ashok Siddharth will not be taken back into the party for his "unforgivable" acts.

"... Along with extreme anti-party activities like factionalism etc, he has left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career. Therefore, the question of forgiving him and taking him back into the party does not arise," she said.

4. किन्तु आकाश के ससुर श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ की गलतियाँ अक्षम्य हैं। उन्होंने गुटबाजी आदि जैसी घोर पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के साथ-साथ आकाश के कैरियर को भी बर्बाद करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है। इसलिए उनको माफ करने व पार्टी में वापस लेने का सवाल ही नहीं पैदा होता है। (4/4) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2025

Mayawati had on March 2 removed Akash from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar national coordinator in his place. A disappointed Mayawati then said she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

"The party is supreme and relations can come later," Mayawati, who had sacked Akash last year only to later reinstate him and appoint him her political successor, said.

On March 3, she expelled Akash from the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him was "selfish and arrogant." At that time, Akash had said, "Some people from the rival party are thinking that my political career is over... They should understand that the Bahujan movement is not a career, but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."