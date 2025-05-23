Mayawati asks MP governor, CM to facilitate installation of Ambedkar statue in Gwalior

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Friday claimed that some lawyers with "casteist mindset" are opposing the installation of a statue of B R Ambedkar in Gwalior and urged the Madhya Pradesh governor and chief minister to facilitate it.

"The honourable court gave permission to install the statue of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench Gwalior on the demand of the lawyers and their financial support. The place was selected and the platform was built and the statue was also made under the direction of the court," she said on X.

However, some lawyers with a "casteist mindset" are opposing the installation of the statue, she charged.

Mayawati said, "Despite inflammatory statements on social media, no action was taken against them. Baba Saheb's opponents will have to understand that the Bahujan Samaj, which has been neglected for centuries, now wants to get its respect." The former chief minster of Uttar Pradesh asked the state governor, chief minister and the high court to remove the obstacles coming in the way of installing the statue. PTI COR CDN DV DV