Mayawati asks party workers to 'encourage' Akash Anand

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday, while explaining the tradition of expelling those who commit mistakes in the party, told the party workers that they must now also "encourage" Akash Anand.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "It is known that some people associated with the BSP commit a lot of mistakes due to their ignorance, enthusiasm and carelessness or by getting influenced by the conspiracy of the opposition parties, who then have to be removed from the responsibility of the party and in serious cases even expelled to rectify the situation in the interest of the party." "And after some of them change and apologise, they have to be taken back in the interest of the party and the movement. And, this has been done since the party was formed. Some people have been expelled from the party many times and have also been taken back. This happens in other parties as well," she said.

The BSP chief also said, "Party members should be cautious of such opportunistic and selfish elements and should also encourage Shri Akash Anand, so that he can work whole-heartedly for the party. Similarly, all the other people, who have been taken back into the party should also be given full respect and honour, which is in the interest of the party." PTI NAV MNK MNK