Mayawati calls for inclusive development and constitutional governance in new year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday extended new year greetings to people in India and abroad and called for inclusive development, social harmony and strict adherence to constitutional values to ensure a dignified life for all sections of society.

In a statement issued here, Mayawati said the new year should bring happiness, peace, prosperity, security and self-respect to every citizen, especially the poor, marginalised and hardworking sections of society.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed hope that the daily life of the Bahujan community becomes simpler and freer from the burdens of constantly changing rules, laws and hardships.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said the benefits of development should reach all needy sections as per the welfare-oriented Constitution and not remain confined to a handful of people. She stressed that genuine development would be meaningful only when it helps eradicate poverty, unemployment and corruption, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

Mayawati underlined the need for strong political and social struggle to secure better days for the Bahujan community, while also emphasising that "elections should not turn into a system driven by manipulation and excessive use of money".

She also called for strict action against divisive forces spreading hatred and violence, without discrimination, to uphold the rule of law.

The BSP president urged the Centre and state governments to work in the spirit of "unity in diversity" and equal respect for all religions, as envisaged in the Constitution.

Referring to India's global role, Mayawati said adherence to constitutional values would help the country emerge as a guide for the world and strengthen relations with neighbouring nations, ultimately benefiting common citizens.

She further said the government should view the Bahujan population as a national asset and invest in their development, instead of framing policies that benefit only big industrialists and the wealthy.

Otherwise, she warned, "inequality would continue to widen, forcing the poor to depend on limited government aid".