Mayawati calls for smooth Winter Session of Parliament to address key public issues

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to both the ruling dispensation and the opposition to ensure a smooth and orderly Winter Session of Parliament so that crucial national and public-interest issues like air pollution in Delhi and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls can be discussed meaningfully.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cautioned that, like previous sessions, the Winter Session beginning Monday is expected to witness considerable uproar. However, she stressed that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wants both Houses to function smoothly to allow substantive debate on urgent matters.

She also highlighted the practical difficulties and objections arising during the ongoing SIR, along with the challenges faced by booth-level officers (BLOs), pointing to incidents of suicides allegedly linked to work pressure.

These issues, she said, need to be addressed through proper discussion and effective solutions.

“Merely trading allegations will not help,” the BSP supremo said, urging political parties to rise above self-interest.

She asserted that both the government and the opposition must act with sensitivity and seriousness to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament in the larger national and public interest.

Mayawati expressed hope that the Winter Session would pave the way for constructive efforts to resolve these pressing concerns.