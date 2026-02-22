Mayawati chairs BSP all-India meet; calls for stronger organisation, flags global trade concerns

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Sunday chaired an all-India meeting of the party here to review organisational strengthening, expansion of its social base and key political developments across the country.

The meeting, held at the BSP's central camp office on Mall Avenue, also assessed recent political issues, related events and the confrontations and stalemates witnessed in Parliament, a party statement said.

Party leaders reviewed progress on directives issued at the previous all-India meeting in New Delhi on December 19 2025, and discussed measures to address pressing public concerns.

Praising party workers for their efforts despite alleged obstacles from rival parties and governments, Mayawati said the BSP would continue striving to obtain the "master key of power" through democratic means.

Alleging that policies of rival parties have undermined their credibility, Mayawati said the BSP's governance record in Uttar Pradesh, based on "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" and the rule of law, had raised expectations among the public.

Taking note of alleged concerns that have arisen in the country over trade agreements with various nations -- especially the interim deal with the United States -- Mayawati said that the cut-throat competition among countries to make themselves "first" has pushed the exploitative global order into a deeper crisis.

In such a situation, the Indian government faces a major challenge to safeguard the interests and future of the country's farmers and Bahujans, she noted.

"If India has indeed concluded trade deals on its own terms, it would be better if this is a reality and not merely a government claim," Mayawati said. PTI ABN ABN MPL MPL