Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday voiced concern over the decreasing duration of Parliament and assembly sessions, and said they should follow a calendar of at least 100 days per year.

Both the government and the opposition should take this matter very seriously and act upon it, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The decreasing duration of sessions in the country's Parliament and state legislatures, coupled with frequent disruptions and adjournments, has often been a matter of serious concern due to its diminishing impact on public utility".

देश में संसद व राज्य विधानमण्डलों के सत्र के घटते समय के साथ-साथ हर बार इनके भारी हंगामेदार एवं स्थगन आदि से इनकी जन उपयोगिता का घटता प्रभाव अक्सर गंभीर चिन्ता का विषय रहा है और इसीलिये उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में इन दिनों चल रहे 86वें अखिल भारतीय पीठासीन अधिकारियों के… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 20, 2026

Her remarks came ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. The first phase of the session will be held from January 28 to February 13 and the second phase will be from March 9 to April 2.

Notably, the Winter Session of Parliament had 15 sittings, a reduction from the usual 20 sittings, marking one of the more condensed Winter sessions in recent years.

Mayawati said proceedings of Parliament and state legislatures shall follow a calendar of at least 100 days per year.

"Parliament and state legislatures are crucial pillars of the country's constitutional and democratic system and serve as a powerful means of holding government/executive accountable to the country and its people. It is essential that proceedings of Parliament and legislatures are conducted peacefully and in accordance with proper rules, following a calendar of at least 100 days per year," she said.