Mayawati demands strict action against NEET-UG exam paper leak main accused

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday demanded strict action against the main accused in the NEET-UG question paper leak.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The government needs to take strict action against the main accused in the NEET (question) paper leak case due to which innocent students are suffering. And it is not right to do any politics under its guise." The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. PTI NAV KSS KSS