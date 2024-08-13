Mayawati demands strict action in Bihar Dalit rape-murder cases

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed deep concern over two recent incidents of rape and murder involving Dalit girls in Bihar and demanded strict action against culprits.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media to raise her concern over the incidents, emphasising the need for the Bihar government to pay special attention to the safety and respect of Dalits.

"Recently in Bihar, Kamlesh Yadav and his companions gang-raped an 18-year-old Dalit girl of Madhubani district and a few days later, Sanjay Rai (Yadav) and his companions gang-raped and brutally murdered a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president posted on X in Hindi.

"This report received from the BSP Bihar state unit is very sad and worrying. The Bihar government should take both these incidents very seriously and take strict action against all the culprits so that such incidents do not happen again.

"The government should pay special attention to the safety and respect of Dalits," she added. PTI KIS KSS KSS