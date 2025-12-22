Mayawati didn't improve education, healthcare for Dalits; SP's PDA slogan mere poll promise: RPI(A)

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday criticised Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, saying that despite her being in power for long, there was no significant improvement in education and healthcare systems for Dalits and other marginalised sections.

The party also said that the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) slogan of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has remained a mere election promise with no concrete action visible on ground. Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale held a review meeting of the party's Uttar Pradesh State Executive Committee, the party said in a statement.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on the current political situation in Uttar Pradesh, problems faced by the Dalit, oppressed and marginalised communities, as well as the expansion of the party's organisation.

The party will organise a major rally in Lucknow on April 5 next year, the statement said.

The meeting discussed the long tenure of Mayawati, a prominent Dalit political leader.

"Despite her long time in power, there was no significant improvement in the education and healthcare systems for Dalits, the oppressed, the marginalised, the poor and women. The situation remains unchanged. RPI(A) does not merely raise slogans on these issues, it is working effectively on the ground," the party statement said.

"The PDA slogan given by Akhilesh Yadav has remained merely an election promise, with no concrete action visible on the ground. The RPI(A) will now firmly implement the DPA (Dalits, Backward Classes, Minorities) concept on the ground and bring about real change," it said.

The party said that it is committed to spreading Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideals of social justice, equality, liberty, fraternity and human dignity to every citizen.

"Through the Constitution, Baba Saheb gave India a democracy where every citizen receives equal rights, respect and opportunities. He not only gave political rights to the Dalits and the oppressed but also inspired them with education, self-respect and the spirit of struggle. His teachings remain the most powerful weapon against casteism, untouchability and inequality that plague the society even today," the statement said.

"We must build the new India envisioned by Ram Manohar Lohia, where economic and social inequality are completely eradicated," the party added.