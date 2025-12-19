Mayawati directs BSP workers to accord top priority to SIR

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Friday directed her party workers to accord top priority to the Special Intensive Revision of voter list undertaken by the Election Commission.

She also said that attempts to influence elections through the distribution of government funds were “serious”.

Addressing an all-India meeting of the party at its central office here, Mayawati said organisational activities may be put on hold temporarily, if required, so that the party workers can focus on the voter list revision exercise.

According to a press statement, Mayawati also reviewed the implementation of the directions issued in the earlier all-India meetings on organisational strengthening, financial resources and annual programmes held in memory of social reformers and icons, noting that the state-wise reports were not fully satisfactory.

She also asked the SP units to remove the shortcomings at the earliest and work with sincerity to strengthen the party organisation.

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh and 11 other states and Union territories, Mayawati said special care must be taken to ensure that the poor and the marginalised sections are not deprived of their constitutional right to vote due to procedural difficulties.

She stressed that along with cleansing electoral rolls, strict steps are needed to ensure fair elections, free from the influence of money power, muscle power and alleged misuse of government machinery.

“Attempts to influence elections in recent years through the distribution of government funds, especially just before the Bihar polls, are a very serious matter. “It needs to be taken with utmost seriousness, and measures should be taken as soon as possible in the interest of democracy," Mayawati said.

“BSP members, in particular, must learn from the bitter experience of the Bihar elections and prepare themselves thoroughly to face such electoral challenges,” she added.

Mayawati also criticised the proposed reduction in the Centre's contribution in the VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA – from 90 per cent to 60 per cent – saying it would put additional financial burden on the states and adversely affect the benefits provided to the poor.

She also announced that her birthday on January 15 will be observed as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’, to be organised at the divisional level in Uttar Pradesh and at zonal levels in other states. PTI CDN ARI