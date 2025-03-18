Mayawati, Priyanka Chaturvedi target Fadnavis govt over Nagpur violence

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Amid the demand by some right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said it is not right to damage anyone's grave as this has been spoiling the peace and harmony in the state.

Mayawati also said the government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in violence-hit Nagpur.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the violence in Nagpur on Monday, and claimed Maharashtra is being strategically led towards making the state unattractive for investment, to help the neighbouring state to take advantage (in apparent reference to Gujarat).

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.

Police have arrested 15 persons during combing operations in various localities in Mahal area of Nagpur.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) head Mayawati in a post on X on Tuesday said, "It is not right to damage or break anyone's grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony there." The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur, otherwise the "situation can worsen", which is not right, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh added.

Sena (UBT) leader Chaturvedi also took to X to target Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

"Instigating violence, creating instability in the state, keeping the citizens busy over the past history while getting away with tough questions on the state’s financial doom, increased debt burden, growing joblessness and farmer suicides. Maharashtra is being strategically led towards making the state unattractive for investment, it is to help the neighbouring state to take advantage," she claimed.

"Under Shinde all businesses were driven to Gujarat at the expense of the state and under the current CM making state unviable for investment forcing businesses to move out. Shameless," the Rajya Sabha member said. PTI VT GK