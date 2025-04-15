Mayawati raises concerns over vacant posts, placement issues at top institutes

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the government's governance over vacant top posts in premier educational institutions of the country and the declining campus placements.

She also flagged lack of government jobs and employment opportunities for educated and skilled people.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati said, "The news of 17 premier central educational institutions in the country, including IITs, IIMs and NITs, being led by interim heads instead of permanent ones amid a decline in campus placements — as noted with concern by a parliamentary committee — raises many questions about the government's governance." In a follow-up post, she highlighted the grim employment scenario faced by educated and skilled individuals.

"Moreover, the shortage of suitable employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth and skilled individuals, and the proliferation of insecure jobs such as courier services, salesmen, security guards and other unorganised sectors have made people quite troubled and unhappy. Serious measures for employment and good governance are essential," she added.

The former UP chief minister cited a media report which claimed absence of permanent heads in at least 17 top educational institutions in the country including the IIMs, the IITs. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ AMJ