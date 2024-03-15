Mayawati remembers Kanshi Ram on birth anniversary, calls on cadre to focus on coming election

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, with party president Mayawati calling on its cadre to steer clear of "casteist and capitalist" political parties and take part in the coming election with enthusiasm.

Advertisment

Though the programmes to celebrate the occasion were not held as per the party tradition because of the fast approaching elections, his followers and partymen paid their respects through various programmes and resolved to complete his mission, rending the air with slogan "Manyawar Kanshi Ram ka mission adhura, BSP karegi pura." To mark the day, events were held all over the state with the cadre being introduced to prospective party candidates or party in-charge so that they can get to know each other, a party leader said.

He said events were held from district-level up to mobilise the party cadres ahead of the general election.

In a post on X, Mayawati wrote, "Immense reverence and respect to honourable Kanshi Ram on his 90th birthday, who gave strength to the caravan for self respect that was scattered after the demise of Dr BR Ambedkar." The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Kanshi Ram's role in bringing about a social and economic transformation of Dalits by establishing Bahujan Samaj Party, and thus getting the "key" power, was incomparable.

Advertisment

"Continuing his legacy, struggle and resolve to take the caravan forward, it will be a true tribute to him by getting a good result for BSP in the Lok Sabha election here...," she said.

In a press release later, Mayawati demanded 'Bharat Ratna' for the party founder.

The BSP chief asserted that "avoiding the various conspiracies of the casteist forces, the electoral efforts of the 'bahujan samaj' to take power at the Centre and the states have to be continued at any cost. The success of the movement of social change and economic liberation is possible only then." She also paid her tributes to Kanshi Ram for his role in implementation of the Mandal Commission report, which ensured reservation for the Other Backward Castes.

Advertisment

She exhorted the party workers to take action in the coming election and advised them to "protect" themselves from the "conspiracies of the casteist and pro-dhanna seths (capitalists) opposition parties." "... because it would be suicidal to depend on them any longer," Mayawati said.

Though reduced to a single seat in the 2022 assembly elections, having formed a government in Uttar Pradesh in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007, the party still enjoys support among around 20 per cent of the state's Dalit population and has remained influential.

The BSP, which had contested the previous Lok Sabha elections in alliance with arch rival Samajwadi Party, had bagged 10 seats in spite of saffron surge in the state.

Advertisment

Mayawati's party has kept a distance with both rival alliances — the NDA, as well as the opposition bloc INDIA — and decided to duke it out alone in the upcoming general election.

According to reports, the Congress wanted the BSP to join INDIA but SP president Akhilesh Yadav showed no interest in this regard.

The SP has, instead, to make a foray into the Dalit vote bank, roped in another Dalit leader, Chandrasekhar of Azad Samaj Party. PTI SAB SNS VN VN