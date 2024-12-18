Mayawati says BJP, Congress exploiting Ambedkar's legacy

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP and Congress of exploiting BR Ambedkar's name for political gains while failing to genuinely respect or honour his contributions.

Advertisment

Her remarks came amid opposition uproar in Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Mayawati alleged that these parties have not done enough for Dalits and other marginalised communities.

"Instead of using Dr BR Ambedkar as a tool for their political benefits, the BJP, the Congress and their allies must truly respect and honour his legacy. The BSP has no objection to the gods these parties worship, but for Dalits and the marginalised, Dr Ambedkar is their sole god. It is because of him that these communities were granted constitutional rights, a moment that, for them, equates to gaining heavenly bliss for seven lifetimes," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

Advertisment

She further alleged that the compassion Congress and BJP claim to have for Dalits is "nothing more than a facade" aimed at misleading people.

"Their so-called love for Dalits and other marginalised communities is pure deception. True welfare for these communities is impossible under their rule. Their actions are more symbolic than meaningful, with little actual impact on people's lives," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Mayawati stressed that the "Bahujan Samaj" and its great saints, spiritual leaders, and icons were given genuine respect and recognition "only during BSP governments." The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to Ambedkar. It also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for the remarks.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stoutly defended Shah from the Congress' charge that he insulted Ambedkar in his speech in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the Home Minister in fact exposed the party's "dark history of insulting" the architect of the Constitution, leaving the main opposition "stung and stunned".

The Mayawati-led BSP is officially aligned with neither the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the opposition INDIA bloc, which comprised the Congress. PTI ABN KIS DV DV