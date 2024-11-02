Mayawati says BJP-SP 'alliance' fighting UP bypolls with mutual understanding

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday claimed that the BJP and Samajwadi Party are contesting the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh with "mutual understanding" and their "alliance" has lost sleep since the BSP entered the fray on all seats.

Advertisment

The former UP chief minister also slammed the two parties for their ongoing war of slogans -- BJP's 'Batenge toh Katenge' and SP's 'Judenge toh Jeetenge' -- and said these are designed to divert the people's attention from the real issues.

"Ever since bypolls have been announced and BSP decided to contest the bypolls solo on all nine seats, the BJP-BSP 'alliance' have lost their sleep. Except for a couple of bypolls, BSP has not contested byelections here," Mayawati said here in a presser.

"They have so far been contesting elections with a mutual understanding, but now with the BSP contesting the bypolls, the troubles of their 'alliance' have increased.

Advertisment

"To divert public attention, now the BJP has invoked 'Batenge toh Katenge' slogan while SP says 'Judenge toh Jeetenge' and are busy popularising them," Mayawati added.

Bypolls are scheduled for November 13 in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad). Votes will be counted on November 23. PTI KIS SKY SKY