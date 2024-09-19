Mayawati sees BSP chance in UP bypolls; says BJP, Oppn parties face deficit of public trust

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have lost confidence in the BJP and INDIA bloc parties and directed cadres of her party to establish its presence at the grass-roots to benefit from this situation in the upcoming state bypolls.

The directions came during a special meeting of all office-bearers, along with district presidents of the BSP UP unit here, to discuss strategy for by-elections to be held in 10 assembly constituencies of the state, according to a party statement.

The dates for these polls are yet to be announced.

Reviewing the latest political situation in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said, "Instead of taking up burning issues of public interest and public welfare etc, they (BJP government and opposition parties) are indulging in casteist, communal and narrow caste-community based politics, due to which there is lack of public confidence against them." "Hence, there is a need for the BSP to establish its presence among the people very promptly so that its benefit can also be reaped in the by-elections to be held soon on 10 assembly seats," the Bahujan Samaj Party president told party cadres.

The BSP had contested the Lok Sabha elections this year on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh but drew a blank. In the 2022 state assembly polls, the party had won a single seat out of the total 403.

Notwithstanding the poll outcomes, the BSP has not joined the BJP-led NDA or the Opposition INDIA bloc, whose constituents include the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

"The UP government is failing to provide adequate relief, facilities, and security to millions of the poor, unemployed, women, small traders, and hardworking citizens. The excessive promises and claims from the government have resulted in a life of distress for the people," the statement quoted Mayawati as saying.

"As the public no longer relies on these hollow promises, the BJP government faces a severe deficit of public trust, which requires political attention," she added.

"If party members continue to work with complete honesty, loyalty, and missionary spirit at the grassroots level, the BSP can significantly benefit from the current serious situation," the former chief minister said.

During this meeting, the progress report regarding the important directives issued for strengthening the party organisation and expanding its mass base across all sections of society in the crucial meeting held on August 11 was also reviewed.

Mayawati said pressing issues like extreme poverty, unemployment, backwardness, forced migration, and rampant inflation.

Mere accusations and claims regarding women's safety have neither benefitted the approximately 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, nor is any improvement expected, she said.

"The situation is deteriorating and requires urgent attention," she told her party members.

On the "bulldozer justice" issue and the Supreme Court's recent order of stopping it, the BSP chief said this growing trend is a cause for great concern and added that both the Centre and state governments must ensure the implementation of constitutional and legal governance.

However, on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal of the central cabinet, she said the BSP views the initiative positively to conduct Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body elections simultaneously.

"But it must serve the purpose of national and public interest," she remarked.

On community-based reservations, Mayawati said neither the BJP-NDA nor Congress-SP and their INDIA bloc are any different.

"Both remain staunchly anti-reservation, despite frequently changing their colours for the votes of these communities. The imminent danger to SC, ST, and OBC reservations threatens the humanitarian and welfare-oriented framework of the constitution," she said.

"This ongoing conspiracy, particularly from the BJP, Congress, and SP, to create new challenges and concerns must be opposed," she added. PTI KIS ZMN