Mayawati slams BJP govt in MP for its decision to ban sale of meat, fish in open

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at the recent decision of the newly-formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to ban the sale of meat and fish in open places and said that it is necessary to reconsider this “controversial” decision.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Instead of taking the necessary decision of providing livelihood to the unemployed and other poor hard-working people, the newly formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has started suppressing those, who owing to shortage of employment opportunities, are self-employed by selling fish, eggs, meat etc. How is it appropriate? Reconsideration of this controversial decision is necessary."

The newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

Holding his first cabinet meeting after taking the oath of office, he also banned the sale of meat and fish in open places.

"Not only the Madhya Pradesh government, but all the governments need to work diligently on eliminating inflation, poverty and unemployment etc. Even then, if there is so much objection to the open trading of these items, then why doesn't the government make arrangements to allot the shops before demolishing them?" she said.

A campaign will be undertaken by the food department, police and local urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh to implement the ban on the sale of meat and fish in the open from December 15 to 31, Yadav had said.