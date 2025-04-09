Mayawati slams Congress over 'deceptive stance' on reservation

Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of being "deceptive" in its approach to implementing reservation for Dalits and OBCs.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Mayawati said, "In the Ahmedabad session of the Congress, the proposals especially on BJP's 'pseudo-nationalism' and Dalit and backward Bahujan welfare etc were full of deception and unreliability. In the matter of implementing reservation and other welfare constitutional guarantees for these classes, the attitude of the Congress has always been deceptive." Mayawati further said, "Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's resignation from the post of Law Minister over his decision to give reservation to the OBC community through Article 340 and its non-implementation, and then the BSP's important role in getting reservation for them under the Mandal Commission report is well known, while the anti-reservation attitude of the Congress and the BJP is well known." In the same post she further criticised the Congress and the BJP, and alleged the attitude of the Congress, BJP and SP etc has always been "casteist and anti-Bahujan towards crores of followers" of Ambedkar.

She also welcomed the recent decision of the Supreme Court, saying, "The much talked-about decision given by the Supreme Court yesterday, which curbed the arbitrary actions of governors and the politically malicious role of the Raj Bhavans, is welcome. It is hoped that this will definitely strengthen the humanistic and welfare Constitution of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the democracy of the country," she said. PTI CDN MNK MNK