Mayawati slams Congress, SP over integrity, urges BSP workers to gear up for 2027

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of lacking political honesty, and asserted that only her party is committed to the welfare and constitutional rights of marginalised communities.

Addressing a special meeting of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, she called on all party workers to devote their full energy and resources towards preparations for the 2027 state Assembly elections, according to an official statement.

She said the party aims to secure the "master key of political power" and continue its legacy of social and economic emancipation, it said.

During the meeting, she extended heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all party office-bearers and workers for the "historic success" of the grand state-level event held on October 9 at the Kanshi Ram Ji Memorial Site in Lucknow on the 19th death anniversary of the party's founder Kanshi Ram.

Referring to the mega event, she said the historic gathering of lakhs of people who came by train, private buses, small vehicles, and even on foot demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"However, leaders of rival parties, who usually rent crowds for rallies, resorted to petty politics by alleging that government buses were arranged for the event," proving their frustration, Mayawati said.

She also expressed gratitude towards the UP government for accepting the BSP's written demand that the revenue collected from ticket sales at memorials, monuments, and parks constructed under BSP rule and developed as tourist sites in Lucknow be used for their maintenance.

"This reflected the BSP's political honesty and goodwill, values that parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress cannot appreciate since political integrity is not part of their character," Mayawati said.

She slammed the previous SP government, saying that its "casteist mindset" led it to neglect the memorials built under the BSP government and to rename many of the new districts, universities, colleges, hospitals, and other institutions established in honour of great saints, gurus, and social reformers from the Bahujan community.

"If they had not done this, and if they had not rendered various welfare schemes ineffective, their name might have been spared from being recorded in the dark pages of history, just like the infamous 'state guest house incident' of June 2, 1995. But their lack of remorse even today shows nothing but political malice, deceit, and dishonesty," she said.

Mayawati further stated that using tactics such as bribery, deceit, manipulation, and secret collusion are not part of BSP's character.

"Our politics is like an open book, clean, transparent, and committed to the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare and happiness of all)," she said.

The BSP believes in open and honest politics under the blue sky, whether in support or opposition, she added.

Mayawati said that unlike other political parties, the BSP does not rely on big industrialists and wealthy donors motivated by profit and capitalist interests.

"Rather, as the only Ambedkarite party devoted to public welfare, the BSP is sincerely committed to securing the constitutional rights of crores of poor people from all communities -- particularly Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities -- ensuring their welfare and protection of life, property, and religion," she said.

She added that this was guaranteed during the four terms when BSP governments ruled Uttar Pradesh under her leadership.

Mayawati said that the BSP is a party sustained by the hard-earned contributions of crores of poor, exploited, and oppressed people.

"That is why, during my governments, large-scale public welfare and development work was carried out not for political benefit or vote-bank interests but with complete honesty, service, and dedication towards the people and the nation. The results of these efforts stand as proof of true social transformation and economic emancipation," she said.

Appealing to people to continue the tradition of contributing financially to the party on her birthday, January 15, Mayawati said, "Through the power of our vote, the BSP seeks to obtain the master key of political power and transform the 'bahujan' society from being dependent on others to becoming a contributing section of society. For this, continuous cooperation in spirit, effort, and resources is essential."

The meeting was also attended by party office bearers from Uttarakhand, who received necessary instructions related to party interests.

At the end of the meeting, BSP workers assured her they would take her message to every village and work with dedication under "Mission 2027" to form a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh once again.