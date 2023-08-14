Mayawati slams 'politics of charges, counter-charges' between Cong, BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party will fight the upcoming assembly polls in three states on its own, and slammed the "politics of charges and counter-charges" played by the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

They should instead be focusing on the "burning issues", she said.

The remarks came after the Indore police said they have registered an FIR against "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption.

"Due to the politics of charges and counter-charges, and lawsuits between the Congress and the BJP on the 50 per cent commission allegation against the Madhya Pradesh government, burning issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, exploitation and atrocities are getting out of focus during elections," Mayawati said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

1. मध्यप्रदेश सरकार में 50 प्रतिशत कमीशनखोरी के आरोप को लेकर कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच जारी आरोप-प्रत्यारोप, मुकदमों आदि की राजनीति से कमरतोड़ महंगाई, गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, शोषण-अत्याचार आदि जनहित से जुड़े ज्वलन्त मुद्दों का चुनाव के समय पीछे छूट जाना कितना उचित? ऐसा क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 14, 2023

"Corruption is an important issue not only in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh but also in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Because of their anti-people policies and tall claims of development the sufferings of the poor, unemployed, farmers and women in these three states are the real election issues." The BSP supremo said her party will contest the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on its own focusing on issues of public interest and welfare.

The names of candidates are being announced at the local level. The party is confident of a good result, she added.