Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party's PDA push, calls it 'selfish political move'

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP leader said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

"It is well known that like other parties, SP too is trying to create an atmosphere of tension and violence by pushing forward Dalit individuals from their party. The controversial statements, blame games, and programmes being run under this strategy reflect their deeply selfish political motives," Mayawati wrote.

She went on to warn the Dalit community, as well as backward and Muslim communities, against falling for SP's tactics.

"SP can go to any extent for Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits, backward and Muslim communities should also avoid being misled by them and falling prey to their political tricks," she stated.

In her third post, Mayawati advised against attacking icons of other communities and instead encouraged focus on educating Dalits about their own history, referring to the controversy stoked by SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

"Also, instead of opportunistic Dalits associated with such parties making comments on the history of others, if they enlighten people about the saints, gurus, and great personalities of their own community and their struggles, then that would be appropriate'because it is through this that people become truly capable," she said.

The BSP chief's remarks come amidst a renewed pitch by the Samajwadi Party to consolidate support among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KIS NB