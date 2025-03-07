Mayawati slams Uttarakhand government for sealing madrasas in Dehradun

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Friday criticised the Uttarakhand government over the sealing of madrasas in Dehradun, saying government must refrain from such "prejudiced" and "non-secular moves" that hurt religious sentiments.

Her remarks came after 15 madrasas in Dehradun district were sealed following the district administration's order to launch a crackdown on seminaries running without registration with the board.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also took a veiled dig at Congress leader Udit Raj for his remarks against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Without naming anyone, she said in a post on X that, "It is commendable that organisations dedicated to the interests of the 'Bahujan Samaj' have strongly condemned and opposed the baseless comments of a boastful and arrogant Congress leader against the BSP and its iron-willed leadership. People should remain cautious of such elements".

Her remarks come a day after Udit Raj slammed the BSP for expelling her nephew Akash Anand from the party and claimed the move showed the "BSP is being controlled by the BJP." Mayawati also urged party workers to observe BSP founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary on March 15 with full missionary spirit.

"I appeal to celebrate the birth anniversary of Honorable Kanshi Ram Ji on March 15 with full missionary spirit. In this regard, I visited and inspected the 'Bahujan Samaj Prerna Kendra' in Lucknow, where his ashes are preserved, as well as the UP state BSP office this morning," she added.