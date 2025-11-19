Mayawati surprised by Bihar Assembly result, says govt now using public funds to influence voters

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday expressed surprise over the outcome of the Bihar Assembly polls and alleged that governments are now using public funds to influence voters, a statement issued by the party said.

She also urged party workers to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In the statement, Mayawati said, "Lessons need to be learnt from the surprising results of the Bihar Assembly elections. Earlier, ruling parties used financial power to influence polls, but now governments appear to be swaying public opinion through public money. As a result, the challenge of winning elections has increased manifold." She called for "serious attention" to the SIR process to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their constitutional right to vote.

The BJP-led NDA secured a resounding victory in Bihar, winning 202 of the 243 seats. The BSP, which contested 192 seats, managed to win only one.

Mayawati conducted a detailed review of the party's organisational status in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand.

She emphasised the strengthening of party structure and expanding its support base across communities and urged state units to work with renewed commitment to advance the mission of B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

A strong movement rooted in self-respect and equality, she said, is essential to safeguard public and national interest.

The BSP chief said socio-economic conditions for Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities and the poor in western and southern states were as concerning as in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

She blamed "casteist and anti-poor governance" for marginalising these communities, adding that reservation benefits had been reduced to a "mere formality".

During the review of the Maharashtra unit, members raised concerns about the worsening condition of farmers and marginalised groups. Mayawati said only Ambedkar's ideology of equality and social justice could offer lasting relief, calling for a sustained struggle to protect the interests of the Bahujan community.

She appreciated the strong turnout of hundreds of office-bearers from these states at the programme held in Lucknow on October 9 to mark Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, urging them to maintain the same level of dedication in strengthening the party at the state level.

Mayawati also directed state units to observe Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6 in a "missionary spirit," saying it should not be reduced to a token event, as done by "casteist political parties," but must reflect the BSP's deep ideological commitment.