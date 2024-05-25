Mayawati targets BJP and Cong, says will work on policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay'

Gorakhpur: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday claimed that people have abandoned the BJP and the Congress because of their bad policies.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur in support of BSP candidate Javed Simnani, Mayawati alleged that the BJP was following wrong policies just like the Congress.

She expressed confidence that the NDA won't be able to retain power at the Centre due to the casteist, capitalist and communal policies of the BJP and its allies provided the election is fair and the voting machines are not tampered with.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "atrocities against the minorities under the guise of Hindutva have reached their peak".

Advertisment

"Along with this, the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes is also not very good. Especially, the Brahmin community is being harassed on a large scale in the entire state," Mayawati said.

"Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the country's economy is being adversely affected. Poverty, unemployment and inflation are continuously increasing while corruption has not ended yet," she added.

She urged people to not let the BJP or the Congress win the Lok Sabha elections, asserting if the BSP is voted to power then it would ensure welfare for all.

Advertisment

"If the BSP comes to power at the Centre, it will work on the policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay' (welfare for all). By doing this, the unfulfilled dream of BSP founder Kanshi Ram ji can be fulfilled," she said.

Referring to the Central government's free ration scheme, Mayawati said, "The little free ration being given to you will not benefit you permanently. I want to tell you that the ration given to you for free does not come from the pockets of the BJP and the RSS people but from your tax money." Mayawati also hit out at the Samajwadi Party.

"When the SP was in power, it changed the names of districts and institutions which we made in the names of our saints and gurus. This shows their (SP's) bad intentions towards these saints and gurus. In such conditions, I believe that you will not vote for the SP," she said.

Polling in Gorakhpur will be held in the last phase on June 1.