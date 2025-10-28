Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati will address a special state-level meeting of the party's 'Muslim Samaj Bhaichara Sangathan' here on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen the party's outreach among the community.

According to a statement issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uttar Pradesh office Tuesday, the meeting will be held at the party's state headquarters at 12 Mall Avenue at 11 am on October 29. It will be a mandal-level (divisional) meeting focused on organisational expansion and community engagement.

Mayawati, who has served four terms as Uttar Pradesh chief minister and has been a Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will be the chief guest at the event and will address the gathering, the party said.

The statement added that the BSP president will also speak about the directives recently issued by the Election Commission of India regarding the SIR (special intensive revision of electoral rolls) matter.

Party functionaries, coordinators and representatives from various divisions are expected to attend the meeting, which is being seen as part of the BSP's renewed efforts to consolidate its social coalition ahead of upcoming elections.

The BSP had earlier this month held an impressive public rally in Lucknow on the death anniversary of party founder Dalit icon Kanshi Ram where lakhs of people from across Uttar Pradesh and beyond had gathered for Mayawati's address.