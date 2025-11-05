Mayawati to address election rally in Bihar's Kaimur district on Thursday

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati will address an election rally in Bihar's Kaimur district on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the BSP, the rally will be held in the afternoon at a ground near the Bhabua airstrip. People from neighbouring districts and assembly constituencies are expected to attend the event in large numbers.

BSP is contesting the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections alone on nearly all seats, the party said.

The party's campaign in the state has been led by BSP national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, national coordinator Anil Singh, and national convenor Akash Anand, the statement added.

The polling for the first phase in Bihar will take place on November 6, while the second phase will be on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. PTI ABN ABN MPL MPL