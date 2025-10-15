Mayawati to address key BSP meeting in Lucknow on Thursday

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati will address a crucial meeting of the party's state-level office-bearers in Lucknow on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

The meeting, to be held at the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uttar Pradesh state office, has been convened to acknowledge and appreciate the "commendable missionary contribution" of party functionaries and supporters towards the "historic success" of the statewide mega event organised on October 9 to mark the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

According to the party's media invite, Mayawati will express gratitude to workers and office-bearers across all levels for their efforts and will also provide important directions for the party's future course of action.

Senior BSP leaders, district presidents, coordinators, and other key office-bearers from across Uttar Pradesh are expected to attend the meeting.

The programme has been convened by the BSP's Uttar Pradesh state office in Lucknow.