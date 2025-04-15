Mayawati to chair key BSP meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati will preside over a crucial meeting of senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand here on Wednesday.

The meeting, to be held at the BSP's state office in Mall Avenue, will be attended by senior office-bearers and all district presidents of the party from the two states, according to a media invite.

"The focus of the session will be to review grassroots-level preparations, assess the progress of key organisational tasks assigned so far, and chalk out future strategies to strengthen the party's presence among the masses," it said.

The meeting will begin at 11 am, the invitation said. PTI KIS RHL