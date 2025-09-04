Mayawati urges Centre, states to aid rain-hit families, ensure long-term solutions

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, floods and landslides in several states, saying governments must immediately come forward to help affected families while ensuring long-term measures to prevent recurring crises.

Talking to X, the BSP supremo said, "In states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, etc., heavy rainfall and landslides have led to extensive loss of life, property and livestock in rural areas. Urban centres like Gurugram and Noida are also facing severe waterlogging, causing immense hardship and financial stress to crores of families." She said that reports and visuals of people voluntarily extending help to victims were "quite heartening," but added that the responsibility lay foremost with governments.

"In such adverse circumstances, the Centre and concerned state governments must not only fulfil their responsibility towards the people with full dedication but also adopt a humanitarian approach by extending all kinds of immediate assistance to every affected family," Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further underlined the need for systemic improvements.

"Governments must also pay continuous and proper attention to essential public facilities so that people do not face such problems every year and the livelihoods of crores of farmers, the poor, workers and other toiling masses are not impacted badly," she added. PTI ABN HIG