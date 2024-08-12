Mayawati urges Centre to take steps to prevent violence against Hindus, minorities in Bangladesh

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday urged the central government to take the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh seriously and take appropriate steps to prevent it.

Bangladesh, the crisis-hit neighbouring country, has of late witnessed large-scale violence, with a number of Hindu temples, households and businesses vandalised.

"The violence against Hindus and other minorities living in Bangladesh, irrespective of their caste and class, in the last few days is extremely sad and worrisome. The central government should take this matter seriously and take appropriate steps, otherwise they may suffer a lot," Maywati said in a post on X in Hindi.

After massive protests and violence that has left over 500 killed, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country while Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus has become the in-charge of the newly-installed interim government.

At least two Hindu leaders affiliated with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party have been killed in the violence since then.