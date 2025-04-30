Mayawati urges political unity after Pahalgam terror attack

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday called for political unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, urging all parties to support the government's actions rather than engage in political point-scoring.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22 when some terrorists opened fire in a tourist hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati wrote, "All political parties should unite and stand with the government on every step taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This is not the time for provocative posters or statements aimed at petty politics as such actions are creating confusion among the public, which is not in the national interest." In a follow-up post, the BSP supremo cautioned parties against dragging the name of Dr BR Ambedkar into the political discourse surrounding the issue.

"On this, the dignity of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, must not be compromised. Particularly, Samajwadi Party and Congress should be mindful of this, otherwise, the BSP may be forced to take to the streets in protest," she warned.