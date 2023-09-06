Mayawati urges SC to take suo motu note of 'shallow politics' over Bharat, INDIA

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the "shallow politics" being done on 'Bharat' and 'INDIA' and ban all political bodies carrying the country's name.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said, "Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the shallow politics being done on 'Bharat' and 'INDIA' and ban all organisations, parties, and alliances formed in the name of the country." The leader made the remark without clarifying whether she wanted ban on bodies formed with 'India' or 'Bharat' in their names.

She also called the controversy a well-planned strategy and conspiracy of the BJP and the opposition to tamper with the constitution in the name of the country.

A G20 invitation bearing phrase 'President of Bharat' widely shared on social media led to a storm of reactions on Tuesday with the opposition claiming that the move betrayed BJP's fear of the INDIA bloc.

The ruling party countered the claim asserting there was nothing wrong in using Bharat as it is part of the Constitution.