Mayawati urges workers to expand party base, raise money

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged party workers to expand the party's base and strengthen its finances.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister issued the order in the meeting with party officials in Lucknow.

"Unlike Congress, BJP, and other opposition parties, we do not accept financial help from big industrialists or wealthy benefactors to fund our party activities," she said.

Mayawati shared with the workers Kanshi Ram's advice to avoid dependence on external financial support so that the party can focus on the welfare of marginalised communities without compromise.

The politician also criticised the Yogi-Adityanath-led state government, accusing it of targeting the poor and disadvantaged through excessive crackdowns.

"Reports from our party workers in districts reveal that poor, helpless, and hardworking individuals are being indiscriminately arrested and jailed, giving the impression of a police state," she said.

She urged the government to uphold its constitutional responsibilities with sensitivity and seriousness akin to judicial integrity.

"People are asking why there is selective inaction against crimes committed by those in power. How will law and order improve under such partiality?" she remarked.

Mayawati reiterated her party's demand that Amit Shah retract his "anti-Baba Saheb" remarks.

She labelled the interest of Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BJP in Dalits as an "insincere election gimmick" and accused the parties of maintaining a discriminatory and communal attitude toward Dalits, tribals, the backward classes, and religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

"These parties exemplify the proverb 'Muh me Ram bagal me chhuri'," she asserted.

She cited data indicating a decline in school enrolments, with 1.22 crore fewer children being admitted between 2018-19 and 2023-24, to slam the BJP "Who is truly responsible for this loss, and whose future is being compromised? These are critical questions that need attention," she said, linking the trend to widespread poverty, unemployment, and inflation.

Mayawati accused successive governments of depriving the marginalised groups of basic rights such as education and healthcare.

"Only a government aligned with Ambedkarite principles, such as BSP's, can address these challenges comprehensively," she said.