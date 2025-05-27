Mayawati vacates her govt bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has vacated her Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, which was allotted to her as she is the president of a national party, a government official said on Tuesday.

A BSP leader said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister vacated her government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate last week, adding that she has now shifted to her private bungalow on Sardar Patel Marg.

Asked why she vacated the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, the leader said he does not have information about this.

An official in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said the keys to the bungalow were handed over last week.

The president of a national party is entitled to a central government bungalow. Since Maywati heads a national party, she was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow by the Directorate of Estates, which functions under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. PTI NAB BUN RC