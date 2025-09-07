Mayawati warns against 'political conspiracy' to disrupt social harmony

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday voiced concern over what she termed a "political conspiracy" to disturb social harmony by showing disrespect to places of worship and revered figures of different religions.

She said all governments should abandon communal and hateful politics and adopt a strict legal approach against those responsible for such incidents to establish peace in the country.

Addressing a state-level meeting of the BSP here, Mayawati reviewed the campaign launched to form district- and booth-level committees to expand the party's grassroots base.

According to a statement issued by the party, the BSP supremo, without naming anyone, expressed serious concern over attempts to spoil the social, communal and political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and several other states by targeting religious places and saints, gurus and great men.

"All governments should abandon narrow, casteist, communal and hateful politics and establish the rule of law by adopting a strict legal approach towards such criminal elements, so that all people can earn their livelihood peacefully, take care of their families and arrange education for their children," the statement said quoting Mayawati.

She also cautioned party workers about emerging challenges in the political, social and economic situation in the country, including Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati expressed satisfaction over achieving about 80 per cent of the target for the ongoing organisational campaign and said the remaining work would be taken up after a state-wide programme on October 9 to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

She announced that a tribute programme will be held at 'Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Smarak Sthal' in Lucknow, which will be lead by her and where the party's roadmap for future political challenges will also be discussed.