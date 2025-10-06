Mayawati welcomes Bihar polls in two phases; says BSP to contest almost all seats

Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday welcomed the announcement of assembly election for Bihar in two phases, and asserted that the party will contest almost all the seats on its own strength.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced in New Delhi on Monday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "I welcome the Election Commission of India's announcement made today to hold the much-anticipated Bihar Assembly general elections in two phases on November 6 and 11." It is hoped that the Election Commission will take strict and effective steps to ensure that the voting system is truly free, fair and free from the scourge of money and muscle power, according to the wishes of the people, and is clean from the misuse of the police and government machinery, she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BSP also makes a special appeal to the people of Bihar to participate enthusiastically in this celebration of democracy, exercising the most important constitutional right to vote, granted to every citizen by the revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in a peaceful manner.

"It is noteworthy that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest almost all the seats in this Bihar assembly election on its own strength. For this purpose, party members at all levels have been actively preparing for the elections, and under the leadership of the party's national convener, Mr Akash Anand, the 'Sarvajan Hitaya Jagran Yatra' has also been successfully organised," Mayawati said on X.

She said the party hopes that the people of Bihar will ensure the success of the BSP candidates by voting for the "elephant" election symbol in favour of 'Sarvajan Hitaya and Sarvajan Sukhaya' for the ideal system of "rule of law by law" in their state, the BSP chief added.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

"It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes," he added.

While 121 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 assembly constituencies in the second phase.