Mayawati welcomes SC ruling on madrassa law in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's verdict on the madrassa law in Uttar Pradesh will end the controversy over education imparted in such institutes and the uncertainty surrounding them.

In view of the decision of the Supreme Court, there is a possibility of madrassas getting recognition, especially in Uttar Pradesh, and stability in their smooth functioning, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said, "Welcoming the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today declaring the UP Madrasa Education Board Act-2004 as valid and constitutional. This will surely end the controversy over madrassa education in UP and the uncertainty of thousands of madrassas".

"Its proper implementation is essential," she said.

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law and set aside an Allahabad High Court verdict quashing it on the grounds that it was violative of the principle of secularism.

The BSP chief also welcome the Supreme Court's decision on private properties.

In a majority 7:2 ruling, the Supreme Court held that states are not empowered under the Constitution to take over all privately-owned resources for distribution to serve the "common good".